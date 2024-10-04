Independence Fall to Forward Madison

October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Independence were defeated by Forward Madison FC, 2-4, on Friday evening at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The Jacks host Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC for the final home match of the regular season on Saturday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at charlotteindependence.com/tickets.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After a slow start to the game, the Independence took the lead in the 19th minute from a stunning free kick. #14 Luis Álvarez was fouled just outside the penalty area resulting in a dangerous direct free kick. #2 Fabrice Ngah stepped up and hit a curling shot around the defensive wall into the back of the net.

In the 39th minute, #1 Austin Pack pushed a powerful volley over the crossbar for a Madison corner kick. The Flamingos scored on the ensuing set piece with a header by #2 Michael Chilaka directly off the kick.

Forward Madison took the lead in first-half stoppage time. #5 Shalom Dutey successfully tackled an opposing attacker, but the ball landed at the feet of #8 Devin Boyce who scored the go-ahead goal.

Halftime: Charlotte Independence 1, Forward Madison FC 2.

The Flamingos extended their lead in the 55th minute with a tidy finish by #19 Juan Galindrez from a tight angle. A corner kick led to Madison's fourth goal of the night in the 82nd minute. The Jacks cleared the ball but only as far as #9 Christian Chaney whose bicycle kick assisted #20 Agustín Dávila for the goal.

In a play that developed from the backline, Charlotte cut the deficit down to two in the 89th minute. #21 Dustin Corea dribbled to the endline and crossed the ball centrally where #29 J.C. Obregón Jr. calmly put the ball in the back of the net.

Fulltime: Charlotte Independence 2, Forward Madison FC 4.

IN THE NUMBERS:

#2 Fabrice Ngah scored his first goal of the season.

#29 J.C. Obregón Jr. scored his 13th goal of the season. This put him in sole possession of first place in the USL League One Golden Boot race.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries

"We weren't good enough on the night. I'll take responsibility. From the beginning of the game we weren't sharp enough. We didn't match their energy. It's a disappointing night and one we'll have to move forward from and put on the back burner and forget about it as quickly as we can. This was the fourth time we played them; the first three games were super competitive, but in this one, we didn't play well enough to get anything out of it."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

The Charlotte Independence host Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC for the final home match of the regular season on Saturday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at charlotteindependence.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.