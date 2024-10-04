Get to Know Your Opponent: Lexington SC

October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Match #19 Info: Greenville Triumph (GVL) vs Lexington SC (LEX)

Location: Clemson, SC- Historic Riggs Field

Time: 2:00 PM

Watch: ESPN+

The Greenville Triumph SC has relocated Saturday's match against Lexington SC to Historic Riggs Field at Clemson University due to utility outages from Hurricane Helene. The game will be played at 2:00 PM behind closed doors, following the cancellation of events at Furman University.

Greenville Triumph SC faces a critical match against Lexington Sporting Club tomorrow afternoon, as they aim to secure their playoff position. Currently sitting sixth in the USL League One standings with an 8-6-4 record, a win is essential for the Triumph to strengthen their playoff hopes. This match is a crucial opportunity for Greenville to not only maintain their momentum but also to move up the league table as the season enters its final stretch.

Opponent Lexington SC currently sits at 11th with a record of 4-9-5

Players to watch:

Lyam MacKinnon (forward) has taken on an impressive role as Greenville Triumph SC's lead goal scorer in the 2024 season with a total of 16 goals and leads the team in assists with 6.

We would be remiss to add Jamie Smith to the list of players to watch. The right back has netted two stoppage time goals against Lexington in his four appearances. Does Smith have another stoppage time stinger this match?

Cameran Lancaster (forward) is leading the team with a total of 10 goals this season.

Playoff Update:

The Greenville Triumph SC has a chance to clinch a spot in the 2024 USL League One Playoffs during Week 22, ensuring they remain in the postseason race. The Triumph look to secure their sixth playoff appearance, making them one of the only teams in League One to appear every year since the leagues inception. To secure their place in postseason, Triumph SC needs either a win against Lexington SC or a draw, provided Richmond loses to Omaha, Chattanooga loses to Knoxville, and South Georgia loses or draws against Northern Colorado.

