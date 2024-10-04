Chattanooga to Face Knoxville in Critical Playoff Race

October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

After two weeks away from The Den, the Chattanooga Red Wolves will face One Knoxville SC at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 5th. Knoxville currently holds the 2024 series advantage with a win in Knoxville in League One play and a win and draw in USL Jägermeister Cup results, leaving Chattanooga hopeful for three points against the intrastate rival and waylay Knoxville's chances at clinching a playoff berth.

The Red Wolves last competed in a hard fought contest against recently named USL Jägermeister Cup champions, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. Following a tough spate of results going into the contest, Chattanooga sought to walk away with at least a point on the road against a formidable opponent in the Hailstorm and found themselves in a 0-0 draw by the final whistle.

The home side entered the match, quickly amassing shot attempts early in the contest. TJ Bush stood tall for Chattanooga, however, and kept the attacking Hailstorm off the board through the first 45 minutes. The second half saw much of the same from the hosts, who ultimately compiled 23 shots and seven on target. Bush and the Red Wolves defense continued their strong play on the back foot to keep the match scoreless. Chattanooga found offensive moments from Omar Hernandez and Ropapa Mensah, but Northern Colorado's Lalo Delgado held firm on his own to stop those opportunities. After seven minutes of second half stoppage time, both sides remained goalless and each with a point. Bush also matched his season high save record with eight on the night for the second time this season and the first since August 17th against Knoxville.

One Knoxville recently hosted Forward Madison on Tuesday, October 1st in a match with playoff-clinching implications for both sides. Following 40 minutes of scoreless play, the Flamingos got on the board with a goal from Juan Galindrez to take a 1-0 lead into halftime. Knoxville responded just after the second half began as Frank Ross, assisted by Kempes Tekiela, brought the match even at 1-1 with a goal in the 51st minute. As the sides jockeyed for a go-ahead goal, Madison had a solid chance in the 85th minute for the lead, but the Knoxville keeper made the save to maintain the deadlock, while a Knoxville opportunity in stoppage time was also stopped. By the final whistle, the score remained at one goal apiece and allowed Madison to clinch a playoff berth.

Following this weekend's contest, the Red Wolves head on the road against Forward Madison on October 12th and the Richmond Kickers on October 19th before playing the 2024 home finale on October 26th against Lexington SC.

PLAYOFF PUSH CONTINUES

With only four matches remaining on the calendar, including this weekend's clash against One Knoxville, the Chattanooga Red Wolves currently sit in 10th place, just outside of a playoff spot in the 2024 season. The new playoff format extends postseason play to the top eight teams in the league, and only a few points separate four teams from the final position.

The Red Wolves' final run includes Forward Madison and the Richmond Kickers on the road and Lexington SC for the home finale. Chattanooga's previous encounters with Madison have seen close, one-goal results in USL Jägermeister Cup play and a 3-1 result in the Flamingos' favor in league play. More favorable results have been found against Richmond, with a 1-0 win in the Jägermeister Cup and a 3-1 win at home on July 13th. Lexington currently holds a slight advantage in 2024 matchups, though the Red Wolves pulled out a gritty draw and extra point in PKs for the final round of the Jägermeister Cup.

CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES, ONE KNOXVILLE RAISE FUNDS FOR HURRICANE HELENE RELIEF

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are partnering with One Knoxville SC to raise donations for Hurricane Helene relief efforts for impacted communities in eastern Tennessee.

A portion of supporter tickets purchased in Section 119 and Section 120 for the October 5th match at CHI Memorial Stadium will be donated to the East Tennessee Foundation.

BUSH NEARING 100 SAVES ON THE SEASON WITH STRONG PERFORMANCES

Goalkeeper TJ Bush continues to be a key player for the Chattanooga Red Wolves this season, providing critical saves and numerous five-plus saves per game performances. He currently sits at 88 saves so far this season and could see 100 saves by the final match of the year.

He most recently faced an offensively adept Northern Colorado and made eight saves for the second time this season in the 0-0 draw on the road. Bush has also been nominated several times for Save of the Week/Round and Team of the Week/Round across USL League One and Jägermeister Cup play.

KEY PLAYERS REGAIN AVAILABILITY, FILIPE TO SEE LIMITED MINUTES

In a season riddled with injuries, the Chattanooga Red Wolves' search for consistency across defensive and offensive lines has been challenging; however, this weekend's contest could see the return of a key piece on offense with Jonny Filipe being cleared to play limited minutes for the first time this season since the season opener against Lexington.

"We're really excited to have Jonny back and available for selection. He was a big part of our plans this year, and losing him on and off the field has had a huge impact on how our season has progressed," said head coach Scott Mackenzie.

Filipe will be limited on how much he is allowed to play and will be "ease[d] back into regular minutes," but Mackenzie expressed further excitement on his availability. "I personally couldn't be happier for him and for the hard work he has put in to get here...[it's] a huge boost for the whole club."

Michael Knapp could also make his first appearance since August 10th to support the final push for points in the playoff race. Additionally, Tobi Jnohope will be available for selection after serving a one-game red card suspension.

The only injuries remaining for Chattanooga are Richard Renteria and Omar Gomez, both with lower body injuries.

