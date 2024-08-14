Independence Earn Clean Sheet on the Road Against Forward Madison

August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, Wis. - The Charlotte Independence earned a 0-0 draw on the road against Forward Madison FC on Wednesday evening at Breese Stevens Field. The Jacks are back home on Saturday, August 24 against Central Valley Fuego FC at 6:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at charlotteindependence.com/tickets.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

#29 J.C. Obregón Jr. was active in the first five minutes, logging a couple blocked shots against the Madison defense.

Overall, the first half did not have many opportunities in front of goal for either side. Much of the action was played in the middle third of the pitch. Forward Madison recorded four shots on target to Charlotte's one, but the Mingos' strikes were simple saves for #1 Austin Pack.

The closest chance for either side in the opening period came in the 40th minute as a shot from #14 Luis Álvarez curled just inches outside the left goalpost.

Halftime: Forward Madison FC 0, Charlotte Independence 0.

After entering as a substitute at halftime, #9 Kharlton Belmar sent a powerful header on target from a cross by #17 Clay Dimick in the 51st minute, but the Madison goalkeeper saved the attempt.

The Jacks continued the offensive pressure with a dangerous corner in the 61st minute sent in by #13 Anthony Sorenson. The cross found #4 Nick Spielman on the back post, but his shot and a subsequent shot by the Independence were blocked.

Forward Madison thought a breakthrough was found in the 73rd minute with a header by #9 Christian Chaney, but the assistant referee signaled for offside.

Another quality chance for the Jacks stemmed from a well-placed ball into the penalty area by #2 Fabrice Ngah that found #11 Tresor Mbuyu, but the forward's shot was saved in the 88th minute.

In his Independence debut, #18 Nelson Pierre had a promising look at goal in second-half stoppage time, but his shot sailed just over the crossbar.

Fulltime: Forward Madison FC 0, Charlotte Independence 0

IN THE NUMBERS:

#18 Nelson Pierre, who joined the Independence on loan this week, made his club debut.

The Independence are unbeaten in eight matches for the first time since September 30-November 6, 2021.

#1 Austin Pack earned his fourth clean sheet in USL League One play this season.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries

On the match overall

"It was a hard fought point. We had a couple good chances, especially at the end to win the game and take all three points. We played with good intensity and managed the game well defensively against a good team, so I definitely take positives from that. There were times that we had good movement and good plays going forward. We had many good looks where we were unfortunate to not get the goal, but they definitely tested us and pushed us defensively, so credit to the guys for getting the shutout on the road."

On the offensive substitutions

"The guys did well. Both Nelson and Tresor ended up with good chances at the end, Dustin was impactful with some of his movements finding the ball in good places, and KB, as always, was solid and had a really good chance at the start of the second half and forced a very good save. It gave us energy and a bit of a different look and caused some problems."

#4 Nick Spielman

On the key to the solid defensive performance

"I think the key was staying compact and helping each other all night. We stayed focused and didn't switch off at any moment. Madison is a tough place to play, so coming away with a point isn't the worst result, but we still walk away thinking we could have won it."

#9 Kharlton Belmar

On the new offensive signings

"The new additions have been great for us going forward and will continue to provide us with some quality depth late in the season when we need it most. Everyone has to play a part and contribute, and we are all confident that they will do just that!"

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

The Charlotte Independence host Central Valley Fuego FC on Saturday, August 24 at 6:00 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at charlotteindependence.com/tickets.

