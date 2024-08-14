Central Valley Fuego FC Announces Signing of Kevin Garcia to USL Academy Contract

August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







Central Valley Fuego FC is thrilled to announce the signing of Kevin Garcia to a USL Academy Agreement, pending league and federation approval. This marks the fourth academy signing of the 2024 season, further emphasizing the club's unwavering commitment to nurturing young talent and building a strong future for the team.

Kevin, a native of Reedley, California, previously honed his skills at the Barcelona Residency Academy in Arizona.

Upon signing, Kevin shared his excitement: "I feel very blessed and honored to have the opportunity to sign with Fuego. Training alongside professionals in a pro environment is incredible. I'm ready and willing to give it my all to see my Valley win and to make the fans happy. VAMOS Fuego!"

Garcia joins previously announced academy talents Javier Mariona, Tag Chalmers, and David Kabamba, further solidifying Central Valley Fuego FC's reputation for developing future soccer stars.

Central Valley Fuego FC remains dedicated to creating a pathway for young athletes to transition from the academy level to professional soccer. With the addition of Garcia, the club continues to build a strong foundation for future success.

