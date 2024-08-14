Forward Madison Finishes with One Point Against First Place Charlotte Independence

August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

A 0-0 score line keeps the 'Mingos near the top of the USL League One regular season table.

Despite a cloudy night in Madison, Breese Stevens Field was packed to see Forward Madison take on first-place, Charlotte Independence. Forward Madison was able to build possession early, switching the field through the middle. In the 15th minute, Forward received a free kick just outside the box. Devin Boyce stepped up to take the kick, hoping to score in a similar fashion as he did on Saturday. However, his shot deflected off the wall and soared over the crossbar.

Not long after, the 'Mingos created a dangerous opportunity in the 22nd minute. The 'Gos were able to distribute the goal from one end of the 18-yard box to the other. Boyce took another shot on frame, skimming through the Charlotte defenders and forcing their keeper to make a diving save.

Although Forward was controlling a majority of the momentum, Charlotte was able to create opportunities on quick counters, catching Forward's defense off-balance. In the 40th minute, Charlotte player, Luis Alvarez was able to dribble past a few Forward defenders and hit a shot just wide of the net. The half would end with both teams scoreless.

Charlotte made a substitution to start the second half and looked to break the Forward backline. In the 51st minute, Kharlton Belmar had an open header on goal, and FMFC goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann made a diving save to keep the game at zeroes.

Forward brought on a few attacking players on their bench, hoping to break the scoreline. In the 72nd minute, it looked like the opportunity came for Forward Madison, as Christian Chaney headed the ball into the back of the net off of a soaring cross from Derek Gebhard. FMFC went to celebrate, but the referee disallowed the goal, and the match remained scoreless.

The 'Mingos had a few last chances on goal, one from Cherif Dieye in the 80th minute who just missed the top right corner of the goal. However, after five minutes of stoppage time, the match ended with a score of 0-0.

