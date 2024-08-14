Independence Add Forward Nelson Pierre on Loan from Philadelphia Union

August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of Nelson Pierre on loan from Philadelphia Union, pending league and federation approval. The forward signed a homegrown contract with the Philadelphia Union and represents Haiti internationally at the U20 level.

"We are excited to add another young, talented attacking player in Nelson Pierre," Head Coach Mike Jeffries explained. "Having developed in the Philadelphia Union system, Nelson offers pace, power, the ability to take players on, and finishing quality. We appreciate and thank Ernst Tanner and the Union for loaning Nelson to us and trusting us with his continued development."

Across the 2022 and 2023 MLS Next Pro seasons, Pierre scored nine goals and tallied six assists for Philadelphia Union II. Pierre was loaned to Skövde AIK in Sweden ahead of the 2024 season where he logged minutes in all three group stage games in the Svenska Cupen.

Pierre competed in the CONCACAF U20 Championship in July, appearing in all three matches for Haiti.

"I want to show the world why they should take a chance on me," Pierre said. "My biggest goal for the season is to be proud of the work I put out on the field, score goals, and put smiles on our fans' faces."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE: The Charlotte Independence face Forward Madison FC on Wednesday, August 14 at 8:00 p.m. (ET). The match can be streamed on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.