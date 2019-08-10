Inconsistency Plagues Ems as Hawks Pull Away Late in Boise

EUGENE, OR - Another night of untimely miscues cost the Emeralds the rubber match of a 3-game series in Boise, as they fell 10-2 to the Hawks in front of 4,862 at Memorial Stadium.

The offensive fireworks for the Hawks began in the bottom of the 2nd inning, as Trevor Boone uncorked a 1-1 pitch from Eugene starter Josh Burgmann deep over the left field wall, his 3rd home run on the season, pushing Boise ahead 1-0. Daniel Cope would follow up Boone's effort in the 3rd with a solo shot of his own to right off of reliever Yovanny Cruz, his 1st on the year, doubling up the Hawks' lead at 2-0.

Things began to unravel for the Emeralds in the 4th, as Cruz struggled to find the strike zone to begin the frame. Cruz ended up walking the first 3 hitters of the inning, throwing only 1 strike in the process. Bladimir Restituyo, with the bases loaded, dribbled a bouncing ball back in front of the mound, but Cruz struggled to pick it up off the grass, allowing a run to score. Later in the frame, Joe Aeilts would ground into a fielder's choice, scoring the 2nd run of the frame, before a wild pitch later brought Vladimir Dilone home from third to cap the inning.

By the end of the inning, Boise would score 3 runs without recording a hit as 7 different hitters came to the plate. The Hawks would gladly take the 5-0 advantage into the middle innings.

Eugene showed some life in the top of the 6th, as Fernando Kelli singled and Pedro Martinez walked with 1 out. In the at-bat to Chase Strumpf, both Kelli and Martinez took off on a double steal, swiping 2nd and 3rd. Strumpf would bring Kelli home on a groundout to third, before Grayson Byrd singled home Martinez to get the Ems back within striking distance, down 5-2.

However, that small deficit would be short-lived, as the Hawks answered with 4 runs of their own in the bottom of the inning against reliever Tanner Dalton. Bryant Quijada and Vladimir Dilone led off the frame with base hits, before Bladimir Restituyo bunted home the first run. Joe Aeilts came through with the biggest knock of the inning, belting a 2-run triple deep to left-center. He would then come home on an RBI single from Daniel Cope.

Boise would add another insurance run in the 7th before cruising to a 10-2 victory, taking the series victory along with them at 2 games to one. This game marked the final matchup of the season between the Emeralds and the Hawks, with the Ems edging out Boise on the year, 8 wins to 7.

Eugene will now travel back home to PK Park to open up a 6-game homestand, beginning at 5:05pm on Sunday night against the Vancouver Canadians.

