Hawks Win 9-7 in Wacky Game against Eugene

BOISE, ID - With 16 combined runs, seven combined errors, and an hour and 13 minute delay, the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) won a wacky game 9-7 against the Eugene Emeralds (Short Season A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) on Friday night.

Boise struck with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded, Trevor Boone lifted a fly ball into center field for a sacrifice fly, then in the next at-bat, Bryant Quijada bounced a sacrifice bunt down the first base line to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead. Later in that same inning, Yorvis Torrealba stole third base but an err on the Eugene catcher directed Torrealba home to score the third run of that inning.

Boise would then add on another run with an RBI-single for Trey Jacobs in the bottom of the third inning that would score Ezequiel Tovar and make it 4-0 Boise. In the bottom of the fourth inning with the bases loaded, Jesus Azuaje would reach on a fielder's choice and off a throwing error, a run came across for the Hawks to make it 5-0 Hawks.

Josue Huma would launch a three-run homer to right field in the top of the fifth inning to put Eugene within two runs. This was the first home run for Huma in an Emeralds uniform.

At the start of the bottom half of the fifth, play was stopped due to lightning in the area and put the game on hold for an hour-and-13-minute delay.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Boise lit up once again, crossing around four runs off of two sacrifice bunts, a fielding error by the Emeralds and then a wild pitch from Matteo Bocchi.

Eugene would haunt the Hawks with four runs in the top of the ninth inning but fell short as Boise won it 9-7 in game two of the series.

