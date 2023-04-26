Inaugural Salango Law Down and Dirty Music Festival to be Held at Gomart Ballpark on October 14 & 15

CHARLESTON, WV - Grab your boots and kick up some dust for a special weekend of country music, cold beer, and great times. The inaugural Salango Law Down & Dirty Music Festival will be held at GoMart Ballpark, home of the Charleston Dirty Birds, October 14-15, 2023. Salango Law is the inaugural event's title sponsor.

The Salango Law Down & Dirty Music Festival is an all-new music getaway where country music is a home run. Experience live music performances from Nashville singer/songwriters, set between the foul poles of the beautiful GoMart Ballpark in downtown Charleston, WV.

This event is a result of a collaboration among Airstream Ventures, the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Charleston Dirty Birds organization.

"Through the collective efforts of the Charleston CVB, Airstream Ventures, and the Charleston Dirty Birds we have the opportunity to bring more folks to GoMart Ballpark, grow Charleston's eclectic music scene, and drive economic growth in our Capital City," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. "We are thrilled about the inaugural Salango Law Down and Dirty Music Festival and look forward to welcoming folks to GoMart Ballpark in October."

"We are excited to host a country music festival in our partner community, Charleston, West Virginia," said Alan Verlander, CEO of Airstream Ventures. "I am grateful for the support of Mayor Goodwin, the Charleston CVB, and the Dirty Birds organization for supporting our vision and helping to see it through."

Non-baseball events are becoming an increasingly larger portion of the entertainment offerings at GoMart Ballpark, according to Dirty Birds' Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. "This year we have already had more people in the ballpark to date than any year before. We are very serious and committed to hosting major special events and this is going to be one heck of a party!"

GoMart Ballpark will be the place to be, October 14-15 as bands and songwriters take the stage in a two-day festival. The full inaugural lineup will be announced over the next few weeks. The acts announced today are CMA Award nominees Love and Theft, 2023 Artist to Watch Dalton Dover, and hometown musician and Charleston Ambassador Kate Boytek. Headliners and additional bands will be announced over the next several weeks. Fans can follow @downanddirtymusicfestival on all social channels for updated information.

"Thanks to the City of Charleston and Mayor Amy Goodwin, the investment in turfing the field at GoMart Ballpark is a big reason why we're able to bring new entertainment options like this to the area," said Tim Brady, President & CEO of the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau. "As soon as Alan and his team at Airstream Ventures pitched this idea, we couldn't say yes fast enough. This will be a great way to spend a fall weekend in Charleston."

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10 am with different ticketing options available.

Visit downanddirtymusicfestival.com to purchase tickets and learn more.

