Crabs for the Community Opening Day Pushed to Saturday

(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have announced that the Opening Day Game and festivities presented by Jenkins Enterprises originally scheduled for Friday, April 28th will be pushed back one day to Saturday, April 29th due to inclement weather in the forecast. Although the Blue Crabs were prepared to finish some #UNFIN15HEDBUSINESS from last season, mother nature has other plans. The Friday, April 28th game will be rescheduled for Monday, June 12th at 1pm. Gates open at Noon.

Saturday's doubleheader will begin at 5pm as scheduled with gates opening at 4pm. Pregame festivities will include 2023 Blue Crab introductions, a performance of our National Anthem by the La Plata High School band and orchestra, an ALPB Silver Anniversary Team award ceremony, and the first 500 fans will receive not one, but TWO giveaways! The giveaways will include a 2023 Magnet Schedule presented by William Richmond Inc. and a very special Blue Crabs 15th Anniversary commemorative baseball cap!

All tickets purchased for Friday, April 28th can be exchanged in the e-Trepid Box Office for any other game of the 2023 season.

We are just as excited to see the rest of Crustacean Nation, as you are to see us! We hope to see you all on Saturday Night!

