Ducks to Begin 2023 Season in North Carolina vs. Rockers

April 26, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks are heading to High Point, North Carolina, to begin the 2023 season, presented by Catholic Health. The Ducks will take on the Rockers in a three-game weekend series to kick off their 126-game slate. It also marks the start of the Atlantic League's 25th Anniversary Season.

The following is the schedule for the opening series of the 2023 season, including game times and projected pitching matchups:

Friday, April 28 - 6:35 p.m. (LI) RHP Brett Kennedy vs. (HP) RHP Craig Stem

Saturday, April 29 - 6:35 p.m. (LI) LHP Ian Clarkin vs. (HP) LHP Ben Braymer

Sunday, April 30 - 4:05 p.m. (LI) RHP Stephen Woods Jr. vs. (HP) RHP Neil Ramirez

Fans wishing to follow all the action from Truist Point can do so tuning in LIVE on FloSports. Under the banner of FloBaseball, the subscription service will live-stream every Ducks and Atlantic League regular season and playoff game worldwide in 2023. The pregame show will begin approximately 15 minutes prior to first pitch for each game of the series. Ducks Vice President of Communications Michael Polak will provide the play-by-play for every game. Subscribe today.

Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark will take place on Tuesday, May 2, when the Ducks host the Staten Island FerryHawks at 6:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders), and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Reversible Bucket Hats, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 to enjoy pregame team introductions. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.