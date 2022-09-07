Ignite Sports Announces Broadcast and Media Relations Manager

Columbus, GA - Ignite Sports is excited to announce Ira Liebman as the new voice of the organization. Liebman will act as both the "Voice of the River Dragons" for hockey and the "Voice of the Chatt-a-Hoots" in baseball.

Ira, a seasoned veteran in both the hockey and baseball world, has called over 1,300 combined games in the two sports.

He spent seven seasons (calling two championships) while with the Sugar Land Skeeters. Liebman's MiLB experience spans from High-A to Triple-A, with stops that also include Visalia, Colorado Springs, and San Angelo.

In the hockey world, Liebman will be making his third stop in the state of Georgia with the Columbus River Dragons, previously serving as the voice of the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) and the Macon Mayhem (SPHL).

Liebman also brings a strong background with him that includes marketing, sales, media, and community relations.

Liebman figures to be a great new addition to the Ignite Sports family.

"I am thrilled to be back in Georgia. Broadcasting both hockey and baseball is a dream come true, said Liebman. The ownership and management group at Ignite Sports went above and beyond to welcome me aboard and I look forward to getting to know the fans, as well as the entire Columbus community both on and off the air. On the air, I bring a fun and exciting broadcast with historical significance that the fans will really enjoy."

Liebman also led a revolutionary ESPN3 broadcast and served as a Media Liaison officer for Team Australia in the World Baseball Classic.

Liebman replaces outgoing broadcaster Zak DeBeaussaert who has moved on to an opportunity in college sports with the University of Arkansas.

"I'll always look back on my time in Columbus fondly", DeBeaussaert said. "There are so many people who were instrumental in helping us get our teams off the ground, from the staff to our interns and of course our great fans. In the end, for me, there were so many great memories that I will cherish while I move on to the next phase of my career."

Liebman will have his first broadcast on the Ignite Sports network on October 13 when the Columbus River Dragons take on the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Columbus Ice Rink in a preseason matchup.

