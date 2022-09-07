Daniel Amesbury Signs with Hat Tricks

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League announced the signing of defenseman Daniel Amesbury.

Amesbury (6-foot-1, 209 pounds) has 144 games of professional experience in the Southern Professional Hockey League, Central Hockey League and Federal Hockey League. The 31-year-old has 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) and 788 penalty minutes in his professional career.

"Danbury Arena has long been a difficult place for visitors to play," Danbury general manager and coach Billy McCreary said. "With the addition of Daniel Amesbury, that trend will continue. Daniel will bring a presence that nobody in our league can match. We are thrilled at the opportunity to help develop his game and bring a championship back to Danbury."

A native of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Amesbury has also played semi-pro lacrosse and is undefeated in Ice Wars, a series of competitions created by former Danbury Trashers general manager A.J. Galante. Nicknamed "Diamond Hands," Amesbury has been King of the Rink each competition.

