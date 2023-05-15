Ignite Sports Announces Brand Departure

May 15, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Ignite Sports and Entertainment COO Jeff Croop announced today that President and General Manager Scott Brand is departing from the organization.

"Scott's contributions to the Ignite Sports family and the Chattahoochee Valley community are numerous and immeasurable," said Croop. "He brought his creativity and personality to everything he did. We wish him all the best in his next opportunity."

Brand served as the president and general manager for Ignite Sports' properties including the Columbus River Dragons, Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and Chattahoochee Monsters since their inception.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the fans in the Chattahoochee Valley for the great welcome four seasons ago," said Brand. "Being able to leave with our teams and Golden Park in a positive state is a testament to the tremendous community support, especially when you consider we spent two seasons dealing with a national pandemic. Our corporate, broadcast, and vendor partners, along with the City Of Columbus Government, Parks and Recreation Departments and Civic Center, and their staffs have greatly contributed to the success of our clubs."

"To my Ignite family past and present that have been so great to work with, all of you have made me feel blessed to be a Monster, Hoot and River Dragon. Finally, the Croop family, thank you for allowing me to be part of this project and for your dedication and commitment to the community."

"Within the next couple of days my new sports home will be announced- if you know please don't post anything, let's allow the new locaiton to release it. As important as it is to me to take on a new challenge - 'There's no such thing as bad markets, only bad marketeers' - I get to be closer to my family with what I hope is my final career stop. Those who work in the sports world know we don't get to celebrate a lot of birthdays, holidays or family moments. This opportunity will allow me more chances to enjoy such things."

"Hockey and sports is a small world, so you don't ever say goodbye. It's simply "see you around the rinks". Thank you all very much, and with no Waffle Houses at my next destination, there's always a chance for me returning south!"

The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and Chattahoochee Monsters begin the SunBelt Baseball League season with exhibition games on May 27 and 31 before starting the regular season the weekend of June 2. Season tickets are on sale now for both teams at either GoHoots.com or MonstersBB.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.