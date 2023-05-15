Ignite Sports and Entertainment Announces New Hires

May 15, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Ignite Sports and Entertainment announced today it has added several new people to the organization.

Breanna Webber joins the organization as Ticket Sales Manager. She comes to Ignite from her position as Box Office Manager with the River Center for the Performing Arts and time with PAWS Humane Society. She is a 2016 graduate of Columbus State University where she graduated summa cum laude with her Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Arts and Film Production.

Haley Brosie will serve as the team's new Communications Manager, coming over from Clemson University Athletics where she served as Associate Director of Marketing. Before Clemson she worked as Assistant Director of Brand Engagement for Louisiana Tech Athletics. Brosie earned her Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communications from Wichita State University and has a Masters in Business Administration in Sports Administration from St. Thomas University.

Amelia Stalter joins the organization as Community Relations Manager. A 2022 graduate of the Mississippi University for Women, Stalter earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

Also joining Ignite Sports and Entertainment are Thomas Aldworth and Jake Cox who will serve as sales representatives. Ashley Herron joins Ignite Sports Baseball Properties as Concession Manager and Gwen Herron as Merchandise Representative.

The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and Chattahoochee Monsters begin the SunBelt Baseball League season with exhibition games on May 27 and 31 before starting the regular season the weekend of June 2. Season tickets are on sale now for both teams at either GoHoots.com or MonstersBB.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.