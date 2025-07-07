Ignite Drop Close Game to Honeybees in First Trip to Minot

Wausau, WI - The Ignite kept it close until the end, but weren't able to secure the win in game one against the Minot Honeybees, losing 5-2.

Wausau went to work right away in their first appearance at Minot, scoring two runs in the first on a wild pitch that brought home Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) and an RBI double from Hannah Trzinski (Minnesota-Crookston). The lead would be sliced in half in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single from Sydney Farmer, but the Ingite managed to escape the inning on a double play.

In the second, the Honeybees would jump ahead on a pair of two-out hits from Makenna Alexander and Carly Cummings that brought home two runs.

The middle innings were a pitching duel between the squads, as the score remained the same until the bottom of the sixth, where Alexander hit a homer to deep centerfield to give the Honeybees a three-run lead. The Ignite wouldn't be able to overcome the deficit with their final three outs, dropping another game on the road.

Riley Stiles (Lake Forest) had another solid performance in the circle on Monday, pitching 4.1 innings, allowing just one hit.

Wausau loses their sixth-straight game and sits at 6-14 on the year. Tuesday will be a doubleheader between the Honeybees and Ignite, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:05 pm CT.







