Habaneros Take Shortened Win over Madison

July 7, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release









Mankato Habaneros pitcher Sami Potvin

(Mankato Habaneros) Mankato Habaneros pitcher Sami Potvin(Mankato Habaneros)

Habaneros defeat the Nightmares 7-2.

Mango Mangulis (South Dakota State University) makes her first start in the circle as a Mankato Habanero. A couple of walks and a base hit from the Nightmares have them threatening early with the bases loaded. RBI Single from Kavanagh puts the Nighmares up 1. Another 2 run RBI Single from Danielle Lucy (University of Wisconsin) puts the Nightmares up 3. Nightmares really started to put it on and finish the top of the first with 7 runs. 7-0 Nightmares

Patyn Monticelli (University of Oklahoma) starts in the circle for the Nightmares. Habaneros go 1,2,3 in their first inning. 7-0 Nightmares

Sailor Hall (Pitt State) into pitch for the Habaneros. Nightmares get one on, but Hall works out of it nicely. Now, the Habaneros offense needs to revive itself to stay in this game. 7-0 Nightmares.

Habaneros reach base via a walk, but after that are retired in order by Monticelli. 7-0 Nightmares.

Sailor Hall dialed in 2 consecutive scoreless innings. Trying her best to keep the Habaneros in the game. 7-0 Nightmares.

Alexis Michon gets the Habaneros going with a Solo Homerun. Habaneros load up the bases, but cant cash in as they only manage to get one run. 7-1 Nightmares.

Hall continues her great work shutting out the Nightmares through 3 innings of work. 7-1 Nightmares.

One baserunner, no runs for the Habaneros. The deficit stays at 6 as of right now. 7-1 Nightmares.

Habaneros silence the Nightmares bats for another inning. 7-1 Nightmares

Leadoff walk for Emma Lee and Indigo Fish as Monticelli has been showing some control issues throughout the game issuing her 5th walk. Skylinn Pogue gets an RBI Single to give the Habaneros their second run of the game. Herrera forces a walk to load the bases and the Habaneros in a spot to put up a number. They leave the bases loaded with 1 out. 7-2 Nightmares

This game will get wrapped up early due to a lightning storm.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.