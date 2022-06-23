IceHogs Sign Forward Seamus Malone for 2022-23 Season

June 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced that forward Seamus Malone has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Malone, 26, finished third in team scoring with the IceHogs' ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel, last season, netting 21 goals and 27 assists for 48 points in 62 contests and served as an alternate captain. The Naperville, Ill., native enters his fourth full professional season after skating with the Fuel in each of the last two seasons. During his rookie campaign in 2019-20, Malone dressed in 35 games with Utica (AHL), adding five points (4G, 1A).

Prior to turning pro, Malone completed a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin (2015-19) and skated alongside IceHogs defenseman and Blackhawks prospect Wyatt Kalynuk. With the Badgers, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound center totaled 104 points (33G, 71A) in 143 contests. A local Chicagoland product, Malone skated with the Chicago Mission youth hockey program from 2009-11 and was coached by IceHogs Interim Head Coach Anders Sorensen.

Season Tickets Memberships for 2022-23 on Sale Now:

Don't miss a moment of the action next season! Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 16th season as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Contact us at 815-847-6399, at icehogs@blackhawks.com or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2022

IceHogs Sign Forward Seamus Malone for 2022-23 Season - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.