Columbus Blue Jackets and Kalamazoo Wings Extend Affiliation for 2022-23 Season

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that the franchise has extended its agreement with the Kalamazoo Wings to serve as the ECHL affiliate for the Blue Jackets and the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters for the 2022-23 season. The K-Wings returned as the Blue Jackets' ECHL affiliate in 2021-22 after previously serving as the club's affiliate from 2014-16.

"We enjoyed working with Head Coach Nick Bootland and the K-Wings organization last season as they offered a great place for some of our prospects to play and develop," said Blue Jackets Director of Player Personnel Chris Clark, who oversees hockey operations for the club's professional affiliates. "The Blue Jackets and Monsters are pleased to continue that relationship as Kalamazoo will once again be our ECHL affiliate for the 2022-23 campaign."

The K-Wings posted a record of 36-35-1-0 (73 pts., .507 points percentage) in 2021-22 to finish fifth in the ECHL's Central Division and 10th in the Western Conference. The franchise competes against the Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne Komets, Indy Fuel, Iowa Heartlanders, Toledo Walleye and Wheeling Nailers in the ECHL's Central Division.

Kalamazoo has been a principal in the southwest Michigan professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings play their home games at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

