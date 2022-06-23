Flyers Re-Sign Felix Sandström

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed goaltender Felix Sandström to a two-year contract, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

The 6-2, 191-pound netminder played a majority of the 2021-22 season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He appeared in 44 games and posted a 16-18-5 record to go along with a 2.89 GAA and .902 save percentage with two shutouts.

Sandström, 25 (1/12/1997), appeared in five games for the Flyers this season, posting a 3.23 goals-against average and .910 save percentage with an 0-4-1 record. He made his NHL debut this season and first career start on Dec. 30 at San Jose where he made 43 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks. He made 30 or more saves in four of his five starts.

In parts of four seasons with the Phantoms, Sandström has a 22-21-8 record with a 2.93 GAA and .904 save percentage in 57 career games, 55 of which have come in the last two seasons. He recorded his first AHL shutout on November 3, 2021 with 25 saves in a 4-0 victory against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. His second shutout came in the season finale on April 30, 2022 with 26 saves in a 3-0 win against the Penguins.

A native of Gävle, Sweden, Sandström spent parts of six seasons playing the SHL and Allsvenskan League for Brynäs (2014-2018) and HV71 (2017-19) and Västerviks (2020-21). In the SHL, he compiled a 40-35-0 record with a 2.40 GAA and .907 save percentage and during the 2016-17 campaign he helped Brynäs reach the SHL Finals, appearing in 13 playoff games and posting a 6-4 record, but did not start in the Game 7 loss.

Internationally, he appeared in the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championships and saw a majority of time in net for Sweden. He was named the Best Goaltender of the Tournament by the IIHF and finished with a 4-2-0 record and a 2.17 and .915 save percentage after facing 152 shots throughout the 10 days.

Sandström was selected in the third round (70th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Hockey returns to PPL Center on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 with a pair of Rookie Games between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers.

