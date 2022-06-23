Jordan Papirny Signed to AHL Contract

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, June 23, that the Silver Knights have signed goaltender Jordan Papirny to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Papirny, 26, posted a record of 11-0-0 last season at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, along with a conference-leading 1.62 goals-against average and .948 save percentage to earn Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors. Papirny led the NAIT Ooks to an ACAC Championship in 2021-22, going 5-1 in post-season action with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was named to the ACAC First All-Conference Team in 2021-22 and in 2019-20, leading the conference in goals-against average and save percentage each season. He was also named to the USports All-Rookie Team in 2017-18 while attending the University of Calgary.

Papirny appeared in two ECHL games last season with the Fort Wayne Komets, earning a victory and surrendering five goals across 95 minutes of game action. He also appeared in one ECHL game during the 2020-21 season, earning a victory with the Florida Everblades.

The 6-foot-1 goaltender was with the Silver Knights during two stints last season, skating with the team on amateur tryout agreements from April 3-7 and April 15-18. He did not see AHL game action.

In 28 career ACAC games with the Ooks, Papirny posted a 25-3-0 record, a 1.75 goals-against average, and a .939 save percentage.

Prior to his Canadian collegiate career, Papirny played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Swift Current Broncos from 2012-17, winning a WHL Championship in 2016 and earning WHL (East) Second All-Star Team honors in 2014-15 with Brandon. Papirny went 119-60-22 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 205 career WHL games.

Jordan Papirny, Goaltender

Birthplace: Edmonton, AB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185 lbs.

Age: 26

Catches: Left

- Named 2022 ACAC Player of the Year

- Led ACAC in goals-against average and save percentage in 2019-20 and 2021-22

- ACAC First All-Conference in 2019-20 and 2021-22

- 2022 ACAC Champion

- Went 11-0-0 in 2021-22 with a 1.63 GAA and .948 save percentage

- Named to 2017-18 USports All-Rookie Team with University of Calgary

- 2015-16 WHL Champion and 2014-15 WHL (East) Second All-Star Team with Brandon

- Teammate of Logan Thompson in Brandon from 2014-17

