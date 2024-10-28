Ice Wolves Win Road Trip Finale

October 28, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Oklahoma Warrirors Saturday night Oct. 26.

It was a night of firsts for the team as the scoring got started in the first minute of the first period when Sloan Farmer scored his first NAHL goal just 52 seconds in. The Ice Wolves were not done scoring in the first period as Herman Asberg would add a powerplay goal for his first NAHL goal as well giving the Ice Wolves a 2-0 lead 8:29 into the period. There were a plethora of penalties in the first period after a scrum between both teams. The Warriors would get on the board for the first time during the game from a 5 on 3 powerplay goal to get within one as the first period came to an end.

The penalty box door carousel continued into the second period, the Ice Wolves were unable to cash in on their second period opportunities however, the Warriors were able to. Nate Farrell would score his second goal of the season on the powerplay to tie the game at two. The period would end with 92 total penalty minutes combined between both teams in the two periods. The Ice Wolves were 1/8 on the man advantage while the Warriors were 2/8.

The third period was not like the first two, no penalties were called. Both teams traded opportunities back and forth the goalies stood strong, that was until Bryce Johnson found Toivo Laaksonen on a cross ice pass that beat the goaltender for Toivo's first goal. That would be the game winner as there was just 1:46 left on the clock and the Ice Wolves defense held strong.

For goaltender Gavin Schahn this game was his first NAHL victory and he did not allow an even strength goal, making 23 saves on 25 shots faced.

The Ice Wolves month long road trip is finally over and will head home to take on the Oklahoma Warriors Nov. 1 & Nov. 2 both games at 6:30pm MT at the Outpost Ice Arenas.

