Warriors Split Points with New Mexico

October 28, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







The first of 4 series between the Oklahoma Warriors and New Mexico Ice Wolves ended with both teams taking half the points this past weekend.

On Friday night, Oklahoma started out strong and never looked back. Forward Travis Bryson scored just over 2 minutes into the game giving Oklahoma the lead, and just a few minutes later, was answered by a beautiful tip in front of the net by Louie Kamienski on the Power Play to quickly give Oklahoma the lead 2-0. New Mexico would get one back early in the 2nd, but defenseman Ethan Gonyeau would build the lead back with his first career NAHL goal on a Power Play making it 3-1. The fireworks didn't stop there as just 28 seconds into the 3rd, Sebastian Speck buried a beautiful feed from Ollie Chessler to bring the score to its ultimate conclusion of 4-1. Chessler was fantastic on the ice for Oklahoma as he was responsible for 3 assists offensively as well as making numerous plays defensively.

Kyle Jones was terrific in-between the pipes making 28 saves in the game.

Game 2 got off to a rough start for Oklahoma as New Mexico would score 52 seconds into the game and then echo that goal with another halfway through the period. However, Trent Burlison brought the Warriors back within a goal on the Power Play just a few minutes before the 1st period buzzer. A messy period, with over 70 penalty minutes combined, finished with a 2-1 Ice Wolf advantage. In the 2nd, Nate Farrell would score his 2nd goal of the season for the Warriors off assists from Charlie Ashton and Matt Henry. Both teams would have excellent chances to break the tie, but it wasn't until the last 2 minutes when the Ice Wolves would score on a breakaway and steal the victory. Despite the loss, Billy Stuski had another great night in net for Oklahoma, stopping 26 shots and eliminating several potential scoring opportunities for the Ice Wolves throughout the later periods.

Oklahoma is on the road this weekend to take on these very same Ice Wolves in Albuquerque, Friday and Saturday night. Puck drop is at 6:30 MT, 7:30 Central.

