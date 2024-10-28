Wilderness Closes 3-Game Set with Shootout Win

A Nate Murray goal in the final round of a shootout Saturday night lifted the Minnesota Wilderness to a 2-1 victory over the Chippewa Steel.

With the shootout even at 1-1, the Wilderness beat Steel goaltender Jakub Irsak to clinch Minnesota's lone triumph in the 3-game series.

Ferry Netusil also scored in the shootout, while Nick Erickson denied two of three Steel shots in the Wilderness net.

Netusil can also be given credit for forcing the game to go to overtime. The forward from Prague, Czechia, tied the game at 1 when he fired in a power play goal 5:38 into the third period. Zach Homer and River Freeman assisted on Netusil's 11th of the season, which ties for the NAHL lead.

Erickson was strong throughout the entire game, making 35 saves on 36 shots before the shootout began.

Matic Percic scored Chippewa's lone goal, which came shortly after a Steel power play expired.

It was the only blemish for Minnesota's special teams, as the Wilderness (5-7-2) otherwise kept Chippewa (7-6-2) scoreless on three opportunities.

Meanwhile, Minnesota went 1-for-3 on the man-advantage.

The Steel outshot the Wilderness, 36-27. Irsak made 26 saves in a losing effort, while Erickson stopped 35 Steel shots.

The victory marks the first win in Wilderness head coach Zach Stepan's NAHL coaching career.

Friday: Steel 3, Wilderness 1

Special teams played a huge part in Chippewa's 3-1 victory Friday.

The Wilderness could not deny Chippewa on the power play as the Steel converted both times on two chances. And the Wilderness also could not counter, as its power play went 0-for-5.

Murray scored Minnesota's lone goal. The veteran forward whipped in a one-timer to complete a end-to-end rush which featured assists from Payton Struck and Lucas Jendek. That tally was Murray's fourth of the season.

Valdemar Andersen suffered the loss in net for the Wilderness. Andersen played 29:30, and allowed all three Steel goals on 15 shots. He was replaced in the 2 nd period by Erickson, who stopped all 13 Steel shots.

Gavin Middendorf, Hunter Whisenand and Anthony Preskar all notched single goals for Chippewa.

Minnesota could only muster 19 shots on goal, with the Steel coming through with 28. Devin Shakar was the winning goaltender with 18 saves.

Officials were busy throughout this game as well, as they whistled 72 minutes of penalties combined for both teams.

Thursday: Steel 4, Wilderness 3 OT

In the only game in the series in Chippewa Falls, WI, the Wilderness never trailed in regulation, but fell short in overtime, 4-3.

Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to first period goals from Netusil and Jakeb Lynch. Netusil posted his goal just 49 seconds into the contest. Lynch then padded the lead with his first junior-level goal on the power play with 7:26 left.

In his first game with the Wilderness, Angel Lovecchio assisted on Netusil's red-lighter. Murray and Luke Margenau earned helpers on Lynch's tally.

Chippewa bounced back in the 2nd period and tied the game after Percic and Colton Mouser scored.

Lynch then responded with his second goal of the game at the 9:10 mark of the third, with assists from Logan Nagle and Netusil to make it 3-2

But that lead would also not hold, as Chippewa tied it at 3-3 with Mouser's 2nd of the game with 7:33 left in regulation.

Grant Denuccio then finished the game in the Steel's favor when he scored with 51 seconds left in overtime.

Despite the loss, Erickson was sharp in net for Minnesota, finishing with 40 saves.

Shakar was victorious with 31 saves.

Chippewa completed the game with a 44-34 shots-on-goal advantage.

On special teams, the Wilderness scored the lone goal with the extra man on four chances. Chippewa was scoreless on four power play opportunities.

