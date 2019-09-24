Ice Flyers Veteran Marcuz Returns

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers announced Tuesday the return of veteran forward Ryan Marcuz for another season with the organization.

Marcuz is a 6-foot, 205-pound forward who hails from Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada. In 55 games with the Ice Flyers last season, he scored 14 goals, added 17 assists for 31 points. Throughout his SPHL career, he has 175 points which consists of 79 goals and 96 assists in 259 games.

"I am very exited and fortunate to be coming back for another season in Pensacola," Marcuz stated. "I can't wait to battle and compete for a championship with my teammates and coaches this season."

"Ryan has the type of game that can wear teams down with his strength and relentlessness on the puck," Head Coach Rod Aldoff commented. "I expect Ryan to come in this year and be more of a leader in the dressing room and on the ice."

Marcuz signed with the Ice Flyers as a free agent in the summer of 2018 after the Mississippi RiverKings ceased operations. He played his college hockey at NCAA Division III Morrisville State College where he was the assistant captain his senior season. Throughout college, he played in 86 games, scoring 22 times and adding 34 assists for 56 points.

"Ryan comes to the rink every day with a smile and ready to work. I look for him to have a big year for us and play a big role in our success," Aldoff added.

Marcuz finished off by saying, "We have a ton of support from all the amazing fan in the Pensacola community and they make it an amazing place to play."

