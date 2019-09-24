Bulls Announce Preseason Schedule
September 24, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, Ala. -
Bulls announce 2 Preseason Games to be played at the Pelham Civic Complex.
Birmingham Bulls vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers
Friday October 11 - 7:00pm
Admission is Free
Birmingham Bulls vs. Macon Mayhem
Saturday October 12 - 7:00pm
Admission is Free
The regular season begins Friday, October 18 at the Pelham Civic Complex against in-state rival, the Huntsville Havoc.
