Bulls Announce Preseason Schedule

September 24, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, Ala. -

Bulls announce 2 Preseason Games to be played at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Birmingham Bulls vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers

Friday October 11 - 7:00pm

Admission is Free

Birmingham Bulls vs. Macon Mayhem

Saturday October 12 - 7:00pm

Admission is Free

The regular season begins Friday, October 18 at the Pelham Civic Complex against in-state rival, the Huntsville Havoc.

