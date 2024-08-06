Ice Flyers Sign Veteran Defenseman Jake Hamilton

August 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Ice Flyers Head Coach Gary Graham has announced that the team has agreed to terms with veteran defenseman Jake Hamilton for the 2024-25 season.

"Jake brings a lot of experience to our D core" said Graham. "He's a very competitive guy like myself and wants to help this club turn the corner."

Hamilton, the O'Fallon, Missouri, native began his professional career with the SPHL Peoria Rivermen during the 2018-19 season. In 44 games played he recorded 16 points (4g,12a) during his rookie campaign. In the 2019-20 season he played 29 games for the Rivermen recording 15 points (3g,12a) before being called up to play 3 games for the ECHL Jacksonville Icemen, followed by 8 games for the ECHL Kansas City Mavericks. After sitting out the 2020-21 season, Hamilton joined the ECHL Adirondack Thunder in the 2021-22 season where he recorded 6 points (3g,3a) in 33 games played. During the 2022-23 season, he played 8 games for the ECHL Norfolk Admirals before returning to the Rivermen where he recorded 5 points (1g,4a) in 21 games played. Last season, the 6'2", 225-pound defenseman played 6 games for the ECHL Newfoundland Growlers before heading overseas to play for the Polish JKH GKS Jastrzebie where he recorded 5 points (1g,4a) in 15 games played.

"I have a lot of family that live here," said Hamilton. "So playing more games near them will be special. I am hoping the fans can accept me in. What they can expect out of me is a selfless person who will play hard every game and do what it takes to win. We will be built team tough."

