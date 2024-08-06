Mayhem Sign Boyko for 2024-25 Season

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday goaltender Josh Boyko has agreed to terms with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Boyko, 27, from Mississauga, Ontario, finished last year with a 0.909 save percentage and 3.47 goals against average in 19 games. While Boyko has seen action in the SPHL for parts of two seasons, he has also earned a handful of ECHL call-ups - including three games in Worcester and 13 games in Atlanta last season.

Of all Mayhem goaltenders who saw action last season, Boyko led the goaltending corps in save percentage.

Prior to his professional career, Boyko spent five years at NCAA D-III Aurora University, with a 47-45- 9 record, 0.908 save percentage, 2.85 goals-against average, and 10 shutouts in 106 games played.

Boyko and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on October 19. The only way to guarantee your ticket for Opening Night is through securing your season-ticket package today. Lock in your tickets by skating to maconmayhem.com.

