Ice Flyers Sign Troy Button

September 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Ice Flyers and defensemen Troy Button have agreed to terms for the 2024-25 season.

"Troy brings great energy and competition to our group," said Head Coach Gary Graham. "He's a mature player on and off the ice and it was good to see his improvement last season."

Button, a 27-year-old Royal Oak, Mich. native, returns for his third full season of pro hockey. The 6-foot-2, stay-at-home defenseman captained his Buffalo State team in his senior year prior to going pro. He has played 101 games in the SPHL and recording 12 points (1g, 11a).

Graham added, "Troy adds a steady and reliable presence to our blue line which every coach wants on his team. He's a veteran that will help anchor our team."

"I'm looking forward to battling every day, playing in front of our fans, and getting the Hangar rocking," explained Button. "Making the people around me better will be my goal day in and day out. I'm coming in with the mentality that every day we get to be in Pensacola is a day to be grateful, therefore make the most of it and be ready to do your part day in and day out to bring hardware back to Pensacola."

