Single Game Tickets & Parking Passes on Sale Today for the 2024-2025 Season

September 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Single game tickets and single game parking passes go on sale at Berglund Center box office and online September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

Wisler Family Four Packs are also on sale today - Online only and only for select games. This special package starts at just $45 for four tickets. Package is not available at the box office and is not available the day of the game. Families needing ADA accommodations may contact the Dawgs front office at 540-266-7343 (x0) before the posted deadline if they aren't able to meet their needs when ordering tickets online. Additional tickets may be added for families larger than four people on the Family Four Pack ticket pages.

The Rail Yard Dawgs kick off the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 for Opening Night! Roanoke will face Fayetteville for the first of many match-ups this season. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with K92.3. Gates will open a half-hour early at 5:30 P.M. and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M.

No tickets are guaranteed until purchased. Based on availability. All orders placed online are subject to fees.

