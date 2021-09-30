Ice Flyers Sign Defenseman Seth Ensor to Roster

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced the signing of defenseman Seth Ensor, to the 2021-22 Season roster. Ensor comes off a championship winning season playing for the FPHL Columbus River Dragons.

"Seth has played some good hockey and wants the opportunity to play at our level," stated Coach Rod Aldoff, "He's a good, sturdy defensemen who plays the game tough and sticks up for his teammates."

"We're looking for him to come in and be a solid 200-foot D force and do all the little things right. He has a lot of pride on the defensive end so we're going to count on him to be consistent on our end and chip in when he can."

Ensor, the 6-foot 1-inch, 201-pound defenseman, has spent the last two seasons in the FPHL. During the 2019-20 season he played for the Danville Dashers where he played 45 games, totaling 23 points with four goals and 19 assists. During the 2020-21 season he played 11 games for the Columbus Rivers Dragons, putting up six assists.

"After my rookie year ending abruptly to coming back and winning a championship in my second season, I feel like this sets the tone for the entirety of my career," explained Ensor, "Winning a championship in the FPHL was a great accomplishment but now I'm hungry to keep winning at a higher level. I believe what I've learned from my experience and my drive to do it again will help bring another championship back to city of Pensacola."

"I would describe myself as a two-way defenseman with good of hockey IQ. I plan to bring some offensive touch into the lineup while playing into the speed and physical presence of the Ice Flyers."

"This off-season I moved to Nashville, Tenn. where I got the opportunity to coach youth hockey for the Nashville Predators organization. While being in Nashville I've been training out of the Predators practice facilities. I also have been in the gym consistently working on my strength, mobility, durability, and overall health."

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to compete at a higher level and progress my career. This is also a good chance for me to showcase my abilities as a professional and to expand my potential."

