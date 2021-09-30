Bobcats Individual Game Tickets on Sale Now

DANVILLE, IL - The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) officially put individual tickets for all 28 home games on sale today for the 2021-22 season in coordination with eTix. Tickets are available by visiting the Bobcats' website or by calling the David S. Palmer Arena box office at 1-800-514-3849.

"We're thrilled to finally open up ticket sales and usher in a new era of hockey in Vermilion County," said Vice President of Broadcasting and Communications Casey Bryant. "We can't wait to welcome fans into The Den and deliver a great entertainment product."

The Bobcats open their season on home ice on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m. Central Time. They host their cross-state rival the Peoria Rivermen for a weekend set. Tickets are just $10 for adults, $7 for students, seniors, first responders and military, and $5 for children 12 and under. Young children under the age of 3 will be given complimentary entry.

Season ticket holders for the Bobcats will be contacted shortly regarding pickup of their season tickets. They will be given a "Season Pass" to show at every game, permitting them quick entry away from the ticket scan lines. The pass will list their reserved seat location as well. All individual game tickets are general admission seating.

For more information, fans can contact info@vcbobcats.com.

