Ice Flyers Sign Brennan Blaszczak and Taylor Best

November 12, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers have added two more forwards for the 2020-21 season with the signing of Brennan Blaszczak and Taylor Best.

Blaszczak received his first taste of pro hockey with the Ice Flyers back in the spring after signing on Feb. 24. He played six games before the season was cut short a tallied two goals and an assist. The Las Vegas, Nev. native scored his first pro goal on March 6 in a home game versus Fayetteville. He played his collegiate hockey at NCAA Division I University of Alaska - Fairbanks.

"Brennan's short stint with us at the end of last season was a great one. It was unfortunate the season ended when it did, because Brennan was really coming into his own and playing great hockey," head coach Rod Aldoff stated. "He was adjusting to pro hockey, making big strides and a big impact in the last few games. He is a great skater and has a good head for the game. I am excited to see him jump back in and see where his game can go this season."

Best joins the Ice Flyers after a successful collegiate career going through the Mercyhurst University NCAA Division I program. In 120 games played, he scored 38 goals and added 44 assists for 82 points.

"Taylor is a highly-skilled forward with a huge upside. He can play an elite game and should be a difference maker right away, Aldoff added. "I am looking forward to see his development as a pro with our team. I believe our fans will enjoy seeing him play."

Opening Night for the Ice Flyers is on Dec. 30. Download the Ice Flyers App to stay up to date with games, Theme Nights, and other important information throughout the season!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2020

Ice Flyers Sign Brennan Blaszczak and Taylor Best - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.