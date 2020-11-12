Havoc Sign NHL Legacy Forward Barnaby

HUNTSVILLE - Former Thunderbolt and NHL legacy forward Matthew Barnaby signed with the Huntsville Havoc for the 2020-21 season, Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced Thursday.

"We're excited to add Matthew to our team for the upcoming season," said Detulleo. "After a strong rookie season, we're excited to watch him continue to grow. He'll bring speed, skill, and competitive spirit to our lineup that I'm sure our fans will appreciate."

Last season, the 6-2, 185 lb. center racked up 34 points on 14 goals and 20 assists over his 44-game rookie campaign with the Evansville Thunderbolts.

"I'm excited to be in Huntsville and have the chance to contribute to an already successful team, and hopefully get to play in front of the awesome fans," said Barnaby.

Barnaby, just 22 years old, entered the SPHL last season after a three-year stint playing junior hockey. Spending time in the CCHL and USHL, Barnaby totaled 154 points, scoring 58 goals and delivering 96 assists over 173 games.

Barnaby's father of the same name enjoyed a 15-year career in the NHL, known for his time in the penalty box with the Buffalo Sabres. Barnaby competed in the 1999 Stanley Cup Finals with the Sabres and was declared the NHL's Most Penalized Player in 1996 and 2001.

