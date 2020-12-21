Ice Flyers Set Home Game Protocols

ï»¿The health and safety of the entire Ice Flyers Family, including our players, staff and fans, remains our highest priority. In conjunction with the Escambia County, City of Pensacola, our Arena's management team ASM Global, and local health officials, we are working diligently to ensure that protocols are put in place to create a safe and healthy environment for when the pucks drops for the 2020-21 Ice Flyers season.

We ask all fans to follow and respect these protocols at all times while attending Ice Flyers games. Together, we can get through this season, but only together will we get though this season.

We advise and kindly ask the cooperation of fans to not attend an Ice Flyers game if they have been exposed to or show symptoms of COVID-19. Should any fan develop symptoms during a game, we ask that they leave the game immediately.

While we have tremendous local support, the Ice Flyers will open the season with a limited seating capacity. The following is a general listing of the safety measures that have been put in place:

A reduced capacity plan of the seating sections will be in effect for each game.

To maintain distancing, each seating pod has empty seats placed around them, which also allows for safer travel in and out of the seating rows.

All guests will be required to wear face coverings at the Pensacola Bay Center. Face coverings must stay in place while guests are in common areas including seating area.

Upon completion of security screening, guests will have their tickets scanned by event staff. Fans will have the option to purchase their tickets online and access their tickets on their phones to be scanned.

Fans are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing at all times, remain six feet apart while traveling in the concourse as well as while standing in lines at the concession stands, restrooms, merchandise stands, Shirt Off His Back selling tables, Chuck A Puck selling tables and any other location throughout the arena. Avoid overcrowding at all times.

Fans are also encouraged to use the ramps and seating aisles while traveling throughout the arena. Elevators primary use will be for ADA & limited mobility travel between levels.

All food areas, concession stands, bathrooms, water drinking stations will be thoroughly cleaned. All food services will follow proper restaurant cleaning and safety standards.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the arena.

All team/arena staff, players, coaches, medical staff and on-ice officials will also be properly screened with safety protocols upon entering the arena, including temperature checks.

Player locker room areas will be closed and become a "bubble" on gamedays.

The Pensacola Ice Flyers, the Southern Professional Hockey League and ASM Global have taken serious strides and implemented significant safety measures with their respective protocols to provide the gulf coast with Ice Flyers hockey for the 2020-21 season. These protocols include substantial adjustments in business and game operations.

With limited capacity crowds expected this season, the best way to ensure your seat to games is by purchasing an Ice Flyers Season Ticket package. Visit PensacolaIceFlyers.com for more information about season tickets.

We are all looking forward to resuming normal activities and full capacity crowds at Ice Flyers games. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. We wish for everyone to remain safe and follow all CDC guidelines.

The above information can also be accessed on the Ice Flyers website.

The Ice Flyers home opener is Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

