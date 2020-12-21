Havoc Release 2020-21 Opening Night Roster

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc's campaign for a 4th President's Cup begins on December 26th with opening night taking place at the Von Braun Center.

For the 2020-21 season, Head Coach Glenn Detulleo re-signed 10 players from last year's team while also bringing back forward Josh Bowes from the 2019 championship team after spending a season in France.

The Havoc return the bulk of a stingy defense that was 4th in goals allowed at the conclusion of last season with six members of the defense returning.

On offense the Havoc will return forwards Tyler Piacentini, Sy Nutkevitch, Rob Darrar, and John Schiavo.

Defensively, Pat Condon, Peter Sikalis, Alec Brandrup, Nolan Kaiser, Derek Perl and former playoff MVP goalie Max Milosek will all be back for the Havoc.

While bringing back the core from recent Havoc teams, Detulleo also added on 10 newcomers to 2020-21 roster. New additions include eight forwards, one defenseman and one goalie.

Forwards Jared Legien, Jason Kalinowski, Andrew Romano and Mathieu Newcomb most recently played at the collegiate level, while Isaac Johnson, Dean Yakura and Tommy Besinger all have experience at the professional level.

Besinger is the most recent addition to the 2020-21 roster. He joins Huntsville after spending last season in France alongside Bowes. In 32 games with Mulhouse last season, Besinger scored 20 goals and added 15 assists. He also contributed during their playoff run, recording a total of four points (1G, 3A) in six games.

On defense, Kyle Rhodes will be the lone defenseman added to the roster. He joins the Havoc after spending time in the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers. The Havoc will also bring on SPHL veteran goalie, Jason Pawloski.

The full 2020-21 Opening Night Roster is listed below.

# Player Height Weight Age Pos. Hometown Last Team

3 Pat Condon 6'2 190 lbs 27 D Oceanside, N.Y. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

4 Peter Sikalis 6'3 203 lbs 27 D Acton, Mass. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

5 Alec Brandrup 6'1 197 lbs 27 D Rochester, Minn. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

8 Josh Bowes 5'11 190 lbs 26 F St. Albert, Alberta Mulhouse Scorpions (France)

9 Matthew Barnaby 6'2 170 lbs 22 F Buffalo, N.Y. Evansville Thunderbolts (SPHL)

10 Nolan Kaiser 6â² 216 lbs 28 D Calgary, Alta. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

13 Jared Legien 6'1 194 lbs 22 F Pilot Butte, Saskatchewan NAIT Ooks (ACAC)

14 Tyler Piacentini 5'6 167 lbs 28 F South Weymouth, Mass. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

15 Derek Perl 5'11 174 lbs 28 D Etobicoke, Ontario Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

18 Isaac Johnson 6'3 183 lbs 21 F Andover, MN Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

19 Sy Nutkevitch 6'0 193 lbs 32 F Montreal, Quebec Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

20 Jason Kalinowski 5'11 181 lbs 25 F Stamford, CT Endicott College (NCAA DIII)

21 Andrew Romano 5'8 174 lbs 25 F Drexel Hill, PA SUNY - Geneseo (NCAA DIII)

24 Kyle Rhodes 6'2 207 lbs 22 D Ashburn, VA Tulsa Oilers (ECHL)

25 Dean Yakura 6â² 201 lbs 35 F West Vancouver, B.C. Quad City Storm (SPHL)

31 Jason Pawloski 6â² 198 lbs 25 G Omaha, NE Fayetville Marksmen (SPHL)

34 Max Milosek 5'10 190 lbs 27 G Lapeer, MI Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

44 John Schiavo 5'10 181 lbs 26 F East Patchogue, N.Y. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

63 Tommy Besinger 5'8 174 lbs 26 F Boston, MA Mulhouse Scorpions (France)

77 Rob Darrar 5'10 190 lbs 26 F Monroe Township, N.J. Huntsville Havoc (SPHL)

86 Mathieu Newcomb 5'11 172 lbs 25 F Moncton, NB University of Ottawa

Opening Night

The Havoc will officially kick off the 2020-21 season with their first home game on Saturday, December 26. The Havoc will be wearing a special Opening Night jersey and fans will receive a 2020-21 calendar magnet presented by Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC Sports. The Opening Night game jerseys will be auctioned online at dashapp.io. Single-game tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and at the Von Braun Center box office.

