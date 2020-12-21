Simchuk Names Bechard Assistant Coach

December 21, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







PELHAM, AL - The Birmingham Bulls and Head Coach Craig Simchuk are pleased to announce the addition of Jerome Bechard to the staff as an assistant coach. Bechard, currently the head coach of the Columbus River Dragons in Columbus, Georgia, is awaiting the delayed start of the River Dragons season in the FPHL. Coach Simchuk is more than pleased to bring on a coach like Jerome Bechard.

"It's a huge honor to be able to coach alongside Jerome Bechard. He has a plethora of experience and knowledge in the hockey world. We have a personal relationship, and I am more than happy to have him by my side", acknowledged Simchuk.

Bechard is a familiar face to the Birmingham area. Before beginning his coaching career, Bechard played and captained the Bulls from 1992-1996 scoring 61 goals and adding 121 assists during his four-year tenure with the team.

"Birmingham is a big part of who I am. This is where I started and spent the first four years of the organization here. Birmingham has always been a soft spot for me." When it came to joining Craig Simchuk's staff, Bechard could not be more excited. "To have the chance to come over here and give Coach Simchuk a hand, I said yeah, I would love to do it".

The Magic City is a special place, and Bechard knows that and is ready to let other people know as well. "Birmingham is a great town. I am ready to spread the word to the players so they know that this is a special place to play. They have a great tradition. Let's go win a championship"

The Bulls open their 2020-21 season on Saturday, Dec. 26, at 7 p.m. against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pelham Civic Complex. For ticket information, call the Bulls office at (205) 620-6870.

