Ice Flyers Prepare for Weekend in Quad City

December 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are spending some time spreading holiday cheer this week before they head to Quad City for their weekend series Friday and Saturday night.

Here's a breakdown of what's on the schedule this week:

Monday - Training/House Decorating

On Monday, the team will do some training at D1 Training in Gulf Breeze in the early afternoon. Later that evening, the team will be decorating the lucky family's house that won the Holiday Home Makeover Sweepstakes with the team's partner from Coastal Lighting and More.

Tuesday - Training/Gift Wrapping

The team will continue their preparations with another training day at D1 Training and fine tune their game-plans for the weekend. In the afternoon, the team will be visiting Valerie's House to wrap presents for their kids.

Wednesday - Practice/Departure

The preparations continue with an on-ice practice Wednesday morning. Later that night the boys will hit the road to Quad City, Illinois starting their 15-hour trek.

Thursday - Travel Day

On Thursday the team will continue their travels and arrive in Quad City to prep for their games.

Friday - Ice Flyers VS Quad City Storm | 7:10PM

The team will face-off for the first time against the Quad City Storm (5-10-1-1) on Friday night. This will be the first of four times the two teams will see each other during the regular season.

Saturday - Ice Flyers VS Quad City Storm | 7:10PM

On Saturday night, the team will face off against the Storm for the second consecutive evening to conclude their weekend series at Vibrant Arena at The MARK. This matchup represents the final game of their road trip before the Ice Flyers make the long journey back south to their home base in Pensacola.

Sunday - Travel Day

The team continues their travels on Sunday, arriving in Pensacola for a day of rest before starting preparations for their games against the Havoc the following weekend.

