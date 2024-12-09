Rivermen to Host Grateful Dead Night on January 18

PEORIA, I L - The Peoria Rivermen will host their first ever "Grateful Dead Night" at Peoria Civic Center-Carver Arena on Saturday, January 18, 2025 for fans of the legendary rock band.

Tickets are currently on sale now starting at just $15. A special Grateful Dead Package is available which includes a Premium Lower Bowl Ticket, Special Limited Edition Grateful Dead/Rivermen Puck and sticker for just $37 each including all applicable taxes.

The Rivermen will wear on the ice, specially themed and licensed Tie-Dye Grateful Dead hockey jerseys. The jersey design features the iconic "Steal Your Face" logo co-branded with the Peoria Rivermen logo inside, along with the "Dancing Bears" along the bottom of the jersey. Special in game promotions featuring Grateful Dead Trivia, Video Board features on Grateful Dead facts will be promoted all game long.

A special line of co-brand Peoria Rivermen/Grateful Dead merchandise will be available to purchase inside Carver Arena. Items for sale include a Replica Jersey, Puck, T-Shirts, Hat and Sticker. Graphics on all items will include Grateful Dead "Steal Your Face" and "Dancing Bears" logo along with the Rivermen Captain logo.

To purchase the special Grateful Dead Package or single game tickets for Grateful Dead Night at Carver Arena, fans can visit the Peoria Rivermen official Grateful Dead ticket offer page at www.rivermen.net (under tickets), by calling 309-676-1040 or by logging on to ticketmaster.com.

More about the Grateful Dead:

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day -one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attached the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, and won Best Licensed Brand at the 2024 Licensing International Awards. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 62nd Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

For more information on the Grateful Dead at www.dead.net or Peoria Rivermen at www.rivermen.net.

