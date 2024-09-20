Ice Flyers Join Forces with Fiesta Pensacola as Festivals' Title Sponsor

September 20, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are thrilled to announce their role as the title sponsor for Fiesta Pensacola's Seafood Festival and Crawfish Festival, two of the community's most beloved annual events.

Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership: "As an organization deeply rooted in Pensacola, we're excited to extend our community involvement beyond the ice rink. These festivals and the Fiesta Pensacola organization are cornerstones of our local culture, and we're proud to support them."

The annual Seafood Festival, held every fall, and the annual Crawfish Festival, a springtime favorite, draw tens of thousands of visitors each year. These events celebrate the city's rich culinary traditions and vibrant community spirit.

"Our team is about more than just hockey," Harris continued. "We're committed to enhancing the quality of life in Pensacola and supporting the people and organizations that make our city like no other. Sponsoring these fantastic events aligns perfectly with our community-first approach."

Fiesta Pensacola's 47th Annual Seafood Festival is a free community event held in Historic Seville Square. For details on the live entertainment lineup, festival schedule, and other attractions, visit PensacolaSeafoodFestival.com.

The Ice Flyers will kick off their new season on October 19 with Opening Night. Fans can save money by purchasing mini plans or purchase single game tickets online on Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.