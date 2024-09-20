Marksmen Sign Forward Ryan Nolan

September 20, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have agreed to terms with forward Ryan Nolan for the 2024-25 season, the team announced Friday.

"We're excited to add Ryan Nolan to the Marksmen family," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "Ryan is an exciting player to watch who plays a full, 200-foot game and is capable of playing in all situations. He has played at some of the highest levels of hockey and we're looking forward to seeing what he will add offensively to our forward group."

Nolan, 26, played 24 games for the Peoria Rivermen last season and put up 20 points (11g+9a), following a four-year, NCAA Division-I career with Merrimack College and Michigan State University.

Nolan joins defensemen Nick Parody, Hudson Lambert, Ryan Lieth and Alex Wilkins, goaltender Brandon Perrone and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette, Khristian Acosta, Mason Emoff, Sam Anzai, Cody Moline and Austen Long on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

