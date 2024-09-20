Munichiello Returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that forward Tommy Munichiello has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Munichiello suits up for his sixth professional season this fall, appearing in 120 SPHL games, 67 FPHL games, and six ECHL games since 2019. The five-foot-nine winger had 12 goals and 27 assists in 53 combined games for the Dawgs and the Macon Mayhem last season, including 12 points and a plus-six rating in 17 regular season games for the Dawgs. Munichiello also added one goal and two assists in six President's Cup Playoff games for Roanoke. Prior to arriving in Roanoke last February via trade, Munichiello recorded 25 goals and 48 assists in his 103 career SPHL appearances between Macon and Huntsville. Prior to his professional career, Weymouth, Massachusetts native played four seasons of college hockey at Babson College (NCAA-DIII), with 27 goals and 38 assists in 95 career NCAA games, and he was also the team's captain during his senior season. Munichiello grew up just a town over from Roanoke defenseman Billy Roche in the suburbs of Boston.

"Tommy was a major acquisition for our team last season," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Munichiello. "His skill has been on full display the past two seasons in our league (79 points in 101 games), but he works hard to contribute defensively as well. We believe that after learning our systems late last season that he can really take a big leap this year."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

