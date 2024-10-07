Ice Flyers Announce Training Camp Roster
October 7, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced their training camp roster for the 2024-25 season.
Players reported to the Pensacola Bay Center this morning, with training camp officially starting on Tuesday, October 8th. After a few days of practice the group will head to Birmingham for an exhibition game against the Bulls on October 12th.
Practices throughout the week are closed to the public, however, the team's practice on Friday, October 11th is free and open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Here's a look at the players that have reported for camp:
Forwards: Ivan Bondarenko, Greg Smith, Tyler Adams, Matt Wiesner, Brendan Prappas, Jacob Ratcliffe, Scott Coash, Sean Gulka, Declan Conway, Nick Gullo, Curtis Hansen, and Jackson Bond.
Defensemen - Cory Dennis, Jake Hamilton, Tim Faulkner, Troy Button, Jordan Henderson, Daniel Stone, Gregory Susinski, and Preston Kugler.
Goaltenders - Matt Petizian, Trevor Babin, and Jack Bostedt.
Opening Night presented by Florida Blue is quickly approaching! Fans can purchase tickets online now on ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.
