Dawgs Announce 2024-2025 Training Camp Schedule

October 7, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced their 2024-2025 season Training Camp schedule on Monday. All practices during Training Camp will be held at Berglund Center. Training camp will open on Tuesday, October 8, with one morning session beginning at 9 A.M. and an afternoon session beginning at 3 P.M. Attendance is free and open to the public for both practice sessions beginning after 9 A.M. each day, with the exception of Saturday and Sunday. Fans can enter the Coliseum at the Gate 12 entrance. Ice level access is restricted to any attending fans - only Rail Yard Dawgs players and staff, Berglund Center staff members, and approved media are permitted at ice level during Training Camp.

Tuesday, October 8; two practices - 9 A.M. and 3 P.M.

Wednesday, October 9; two practices - 9 A.M. and 3 P.M.

Thursday, October 10; two practices - 9 A.M. and 3 P.M.

Friday, October 11; two practices - 9 A.M. and 3 P.M.

Saturday and Sunday, October 12-13 - (closed to public)

Monday, October 14; one practice - 9 A.M.

The daily practice schedule will resume at the regularly scheduled time of 10 A.M. beginning on Tuesday, October 16.

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 7, 2024

Dawgs Announce 2024-2025 Training Camp Schedule - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.