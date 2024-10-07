Dawgs Hire Tyler Howe as Equipment Manager

October 7, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Monday that Tyler Howe has been named as the team's equipment manager ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with an organization that has enjoyed such success in the SPHL," said Howe. "I'm excited to work with Dan (Bremner), the players, and the staff, and can't wait to further explore and acquaint myself with the Roanoke area."

Howe is in his first season with the Rail Yard Dawgs, and second season in the hockey industry. A native of Lansing, Michigan, Howe studied Communications at his hometown school, Michigan State University. Last season, Howe split time last season between the OHL's Flint Firebirds and the FPHL's Motor City Rockers. After serving as an assistant equipment manager for the Firebirds to start last year, Howe was named the head equipment manager for the Rockers for the rest of their season. When Tyler isn't at the rink, he enjoys spending time with his family, their four dogs and one cat, playing hockey, and watching movies. His favorite teams to root for outside of the Dawgs are Michigan State, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Detroit Red Wings, the Detroit Lions, and the Detroit Tigers.

"Tyler was highly recommended to us when we began our search for a new equipment manager this offseason," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner. "His passion for the game is easy to spot. We believe that he'll be a great contribution to our hockey staff, and that he can continue to aid in our success both on and off of the ice."

Roanoke's former equipment manager, Josh Pentico, accepted the same role with the ECHL's Bloomington Bison during the offseason. The Rail Yard Dawgs would like to congratulate Josh, and we wish him the best of luck with his new opportunity.

Training camp is set to start tomorrow, October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

