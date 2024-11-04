Ice Flyers Announce November Charity of the Month

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers Charity of the Month Program presented by Florida Blue is thrilled to announce November's charity of the month, The Children's Home Society of Florida's Social Services Navigator program. This innovative program has been making significant strides in supporting students and families across Escambia and Santa Rosa School districts.

"It is an honor to be chosen as the Ice Flyers' Charity of the month for November," said Social Services Navigator Program Supervisor Tavara Richard. "The monetary gifts will provide a substantial boost to the Children's Home Society of FL Social Services Navigator program. This support will enable our dedicated team to continue advocating for students and their families in the Escambia and Santa Rosa School districts."

The Social Services Navigator program plays a crucial role in addressing and mitigating various resource challenges and barriers that affect our community. These issues range from clothing needs and food insecurities to housing concerns (including furniture and appliances) and transportation difficulties (such as providing bus passes). The program was strategically designed to offer comprehensive social services in identified high-need schools, creating a more focused and efficient educational environment.

By having a Social Services Navigator on campus, the program allows teachers to concentrate on their primary role of educating students. Similarly, it enables the guidance department to focus on academic matters and grades, while the administration can dedicate their efforts to school infrastructure and processes. The Social Services Navigator serves as an invaluable on-campus resource provider, guiding and furnishing essential resources to students and their families.

The ultimate goal of the program is to create a stable environment where students are free to learn without the burden of external challenges. By addressing these fundamental needs, the Social Services Navigator program aims to remove obstacles that might otherwise hinder a student's ability to focus on their education and personal growth.

As the Ice Flyers' Charity of the Month, the Social Services Navigator program will receive additional support and recognition, further amplifying its positive impact on our community. Fans can get involved and learn more about the organization at https://chsfl.org/volunteer/.

Now until November 18, fans can also help by donating a thanksgiving meal basket to children and families in need. To learn more, visit https://chsfl.org/events/thanksgiving-meal-baskets/

