Up Next: Ice Flyers Host Knoxville for Weekend Series

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers return to the Hangar this weekend for their series against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Coming off a 1-1-1 weekend against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (two games) and Fayetteville Marksmen (one game), the team aims to further develop their chemistry in front of the home crowd.

Here's what's on the schedule this week:

MONDAY - REST DAY/TRAINING

The boys will get a day of rest after returning from their extended road trips to Roanoke and Fayetteville.

TUESDAY - TRAINING

The team will begin their preparations for the weekend home-stand on Tuesday. This day will be dedicated to reviewing game footage from their previous matches, identifying areas for improvement, and starting to implement strategies specifically tailored for their upcoming opponent before hitting the ice for practice.

WEDNESDAY - TRAINING/MEDIA

On Wednesday, the Ice Flyers will continue their preparation for the upcoming weekend series. Additionally, coach Gary Graham and select players will participate in media interviews to discuss the team's progress and expectations for the upcoming matches against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

THURSDAY - TRAINING

Thursday marks the team's final day of training before their upcoming weekend series. The Ice Flyers will use this day to fine-tune their strategies, work on any last-minute adjustments, and ensure they're in peak condition for their games on Friday and Saturday night. This last practice session is crucial for the team to solidify their game plan and build confidence heading into the weekend matchups against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

FRIDAY - ADULT JERSEY GIVEAWAY NIGHT | 7PM

Fans coming to the game on Friday will get the chance to take home their very own navy giveaway jersey courtesy of the night's game sponsor, Kia Autosport of Pensacola. Parking gates open at 5:00 p.m. and doors open at 6:00 p.m.

SATURDAY - BLUE ANGELS NIGHT | 7PM

The Ice Flyers will face-off against the Ice Bears again on Saturday night for the much anticipated Blue Angels Night presented by Publix. Fans will get to catch all the high-flying action as the team dons special Blue Angels themed jerseys. All active, retired and veterans military personnel can purchase $12 lower bowl tickets at the Pensacola Bay Center Box office with valid identification.

SUNDAY - REST DAY

After their weekend of games agains the Ice Bears, the team will take Sunday off to rest up before getting back to work to prepare for their away game against Huntsville on Friday, November 15.

NEXT GAMES

Friday, November 15 - Ice Flyers at Huntsville | 7PM

Saturday, November 16 - Star Wars Night | 7PM | Get Tickets

