Ice Flyers and Mayhem Exchange Top Point Getters

September 25, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers acquired the playing rights of forward CJ Hayes from the Macon Mayhem in exchange for the playing rights of forward Garrett Milan and recently signed rookie defenseman Amedeo Mastrangeli.

Hayes, the 29-year-old Margate, Fla. native, is entering his 7th professional season after originally starting his professional career with the SPHL Mississippi RiverKings in the 2017-18 season. Since then, Hayes has recorded 170 points (80g, 90a) in 234 games played with teams in the ECHL, SPHL, FPHL and most recently in Germany. He has been a point-per-game player for the Mayhem the last two seasons, tallying 41 points in 42 games, as well as in Germany accumulating 20 points in 21 games to finish off last season.

"CJ is a player that I have been working to acquire all summer," expressed Ice Flyers Head Coach Gary Graham." He reminds me of John Dunbar, who I had years ago on our 2013 championship team, with his dynamic skating, vision, and skill. He gives us that right-handed powerplay shot we were lacking last year, and I am expecting a big year for him."

Entering his first professional season, Mastrangeli just concluded his collegiate career at NCAA Division III Elmira College, and was signed by Graham over the summer.

Milan, the 33-year-old forward from Whistler, British Columbia, Canada captained the Ice Flyers three out of the last four seasons which included the Ice Flyers 2021 championship team. He also has been a point-per-game player scoring 276 points in 260 games over the course of six seasons with the Ice Flyers.

"Garrett has been a beloved member of the Ice Flyers organization, and I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude for his dedication and contributions over the years," stated Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris. "Unfortunately, tough decisions are sometimes necessary. It is clear to me, our coaches, our players, and our fans that we have not achieved the on-ice success over the past few seasons that is symbolic of the Pensacola Ice Flyers. That is not saying the players we have traded and have not signed back for another season with us are bad players or bad people. To put it simply, we need a new combination of players. With the addition of players like CJ Hayes and others Coach has brought in this offseason, we are focused on building a top-tier team that can also move beyond the first round as we have experienced three consecutive first round sweeps. A team such as this is what our fans deserve, and it is my commitment as the team owner and Gary's as this team's head coach to deliver on that expectation."

