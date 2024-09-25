Mayhem Acquire Ice Flyers All-Time Leading Scorer

September 25, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday a trade with the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The Mayhem have acquired rookie defenseman Amedeo Mastrangeli and the rights to former Ice Flyers captain Garrett Milan in exchange for the rights to C.J. Hayes.

Milan, 33, from North Vancouver, British Columbia, has played six seasons in the SPHL, all with the Ice Flyers, and ranks 16th in all-time SPHL points with 276 (89g, 187a) through 260 career games.

Last season, Milan scored 50 points (14g, 36a) in 54 games, reaching the 50-point mark for the third time in his career and second year in a row.

Mastrangeli, 24, from Richmond Hill, Ontario, is entering his first season in professional hockey. He spent the last four seasons at NCAA division-III Elmira College, recording 76 points (8 g, 68 a) in 97 career games.

Hayes, 29, from Margate, Fla., recorded 13 points (5g, 8a) in 14 games with the Mayhem last season before signing with Herner EV 2007 in Germany.

The Mayhem open the season at home on October 19. Guarantee your ticket for Opening Night through securing your season-ticket package today. Tickets are on sale now at maconmayhem.com.

